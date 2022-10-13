Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Now Covered by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GMVHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Entain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,235 ($27.01) to GBX 2,034 ($24.58) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entain has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,204.00.

Entain Trading Down 1.6 %

GMVHF stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08. Entain has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Featured Articles

