Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf to Neutral

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has €8.00 ($8.16) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE from €13.80 ($14.08) to €13.10 ($13.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KLKNF opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

