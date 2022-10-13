Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) Insider Purchases A$19,512.07 in Stock

Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK – Get Rating) insider Mordechai Benedikt purchased 3,252,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,512.07 ($13,644.81).

Cohiba Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

About Cohiba Minerals

Cohiba Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of natural resources in Australia. The company explores for metals, precious metals, lithium, gypsum, gold, copper, cobalt, and minerals deposits. It holds interests in the Pyramid Lake project covering an area of 11,266 hectares located in Esperance, Western Australia; the Wee MacGregor project comprising three mining licenses located in southeast of Mt.

