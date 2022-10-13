TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Cut to C$147.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TMXXF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$138.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

TMX Group Price Performance

TMXXF stock opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $91.35 and a 1-year high of $111.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.39.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

