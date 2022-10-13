Gerald James Benoit, Jr. Acquires 19,757 Shares of WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Stock

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) CEO Gerald James Benoit, Jr. purchased 19,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $22,522.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,530,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,813.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WaveDancer Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of WAVD stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. WaveDancer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 35.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in WaveDancer during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WaveDancer in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of WaveDancer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

