Insider Buying: StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider Buys C$16,470.00 in Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$16,470.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at C$499,590.

StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 29th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 6,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$32,940.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 44,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$248,472.40.

On Tuesday, September 20th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 44,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$248,705.60.

On Friday, September 16th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 43,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.63 per share, with a total value of C$242,094.30.

On Wednesday, September 14th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 43,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.73 per share, with a total value of C$246,282.50.

On Monday, September 12th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 8,100 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.98 per share, with a total value of C$48,445.29.

On Thursday, September 8th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 29,900 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.91 per share, with a total value of C$176,831.59.

On Tuesday, September 6th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 62,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.93 per share, with a total value of C$367,746.80.

Shares of CVE SVI opened at C$6.42 on Thursday. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.68 and a 1 year high of C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

