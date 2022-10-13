Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OBNNF opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. Osisko Mining has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.