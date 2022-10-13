CIBC Trims Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Target Price to C$53.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AIF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Altus Group and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$65.50.

TSE AIF opened at C$46.00 on Wednesday. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$41.27 and a 12 month high of C$72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.28.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$206.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

