Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Smiths Group Stock Down 3.9 %

SMGZY stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $22.56.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

