Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

STLFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a SEK 35 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 30.50 to SEK 31.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stillfront Group AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. Stillfront Group AB has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $6.29.

About Stillfront Group AB (publ)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

