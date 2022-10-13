Angus Cole Buys 200 Shares of Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG) Stock

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Angus Cole purchased 200 shares of Clairvest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,431,000.

Angus Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Angus Cole purchased 500 shares of Clairvest Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.03 per share, with a total value of C$34,515.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Angus Cole bought 900 shares of Clairvest Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$69.00 per share, with a total value of C$62,100.00.

Clairvest Group Price Performance

Shares of Clairvest Group stock opened at C$69.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$72.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.94. Clairvest Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$55.00 and a 12 month high of C$80.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

About Clairvest Group

Clairvest Group ( TSE:CVG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($3.00) million during the quarter.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

