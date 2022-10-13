GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Downgraded to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:GEAGF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.59%. Research analysts predict that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

