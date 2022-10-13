GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Downgraded to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19.
About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGF)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.