Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFJPY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 680 ($8.22) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 685 ($8.28) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 735 ($8.88) in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

OTCMKTS:IFJPY opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. Informa has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $16.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.0637 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

