Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given a C$4.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$4.00 price target on Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.56.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

CJR.B opened at C$2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$2.13 and a 52-week high of C$5.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.80. The company has a market cap of C$440.51 million and a P/E ratio of 3.14.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

