TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TAG Immobilien from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of TAG Immobilien from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien from €30.00 ($30.61) to €17.50 ($17.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TAG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.75.

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of TAGOF opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

