Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Partners

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PDYPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($166.99) to £135 ($163.12) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £156 ($188.50) to £158 ($190.91) in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Flutter Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14,175.00.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.10. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $43.71 and a one year high of $101.08.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

