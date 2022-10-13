Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Barclays

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

