Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target Cut to $700.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $725.00 to $700.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$860.00 to C$950.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

FRFHF stock opened at $451.95 on Wednesday. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $363.48 and a 52-week high of $575.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($37.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

