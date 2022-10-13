Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Price Target Cut to €360.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €410.00 ($418.37) to €360.00 ($367.35) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleperformance in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.
Teleperformance Price Performance
OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $122.30 on Wednesday. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $227.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.71 and a 200-day moving average of $158.47.
About Teleperformance
Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.
