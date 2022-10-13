Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.28, for a total transaction of 10,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,869,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BLZE opened at 4.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $138.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is 6.22 and its 200 day moving average is 6.78. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12-month low of 4.34 and a 12-month high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.39 by 0.02. The company had revenue of 20.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 20.31 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

