Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUODY opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $122.75 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.60 and its 200-day moving average is $141.13.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

