Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 1,000 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $19,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,495.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $21,510.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $941.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.75, a current ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $162,443,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after acquiring an additional 155,087 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,987,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,352,000 after acquiring an additional 289,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,770 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after acquiring an additional 206,925 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ARQT. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

