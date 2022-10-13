Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has 29.00 price target on the stock.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor stock opened at 2.90 on Wednesday. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a 1-year low of 2.90 and a 1-year high of 3.67.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Company Profile

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. The company provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. It also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services.

