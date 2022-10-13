Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has 29.00 price target on the stock.
Hua Hong Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of Hua Hong Semiconductor stock opened at 2.90 on Wednesday. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a 1-year low of 2.90 and a 1-year high of 3.67.
Hua Hong Semiconductor Company Profile
