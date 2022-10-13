Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Price Target Cut to CHF 2,700 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 3,300 to CHF 2,700 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 4,500 to CHF 3,800 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Givaudan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup raised Givaudan from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,300 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Givaudan from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Givaudan has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,180.00.

Givaudan stock opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $55.93 and a 52 week high of $105.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.04.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

