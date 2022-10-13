Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO Sells $16,284.92 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) COO R Mark Adams sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $16,284.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,643 shares in the company, valued at $831,664.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

R Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Friday, October 7th, R Mark Adams sold 841 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $6,400.01.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $6.67 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $952.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 145.37%. The firm had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ADPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 151.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,397,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 841,334 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 30.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 27,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,340,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after buying an additional 164,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.