Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Cut to C$700.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$725.00 to C$700.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$860.00 to C$950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.
Fairfax Financial Stock Performance
Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$623.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$652.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$670.04. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$498.61 and a one year high of C$716.59. The firm has a market cap of C$15.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39.
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
