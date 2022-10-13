The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Restaurant Group Stock Performance

The Restaurant Group stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. The Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $0.43.

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

