The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
The Restaurant Group Stock Performance
The Restaurant Group stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. The Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $0.43.
The Restaurant Group Company Profile
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Restaurant Group (RSTGF)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.