Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Given New €53.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from €62.00 ($63.27) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shurgard Self Storage Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SSSAF opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average is $54.52.
About Shurgard Self Storage
