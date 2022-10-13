Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Given New €53.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from €62.00 ($63.27) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shurgard Self Storage Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSSAF opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average is $54.52.

About Shurgard Self Storage

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

