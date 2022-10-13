Mitchell E. Levinson Buys 8,770 Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) insider Mitchell E. Levinson bought 8,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $20,083.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at $105,967.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Up 13.8 %

Shares of Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $24.58.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Pulse Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,866.34% and a negative return on equity of 186.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 39,981 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52,166 shares in the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

