OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OCINF. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of OCI from €44.00 ($44.90) to €46.00 ($46.94) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of OCI from €38.50 ($39.29) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OCI currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.25.

OCI Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OCINF opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72. OCI has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

OCI Company Profile

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

