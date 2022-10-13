Botala Energy Limited (ASX:BTE) Insider Purchases A$18,900.00 in Stock

Botala Energy Limited (ASX:BTE – Get Rating) insider Wolf Martinick bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$18,900.00 ($13,216.78).

Botala Energy Limited operates as a coal bed methane (CBM) exploration and development company. It holds an interest in the Serowe CBM project that covers an area of 4,100 square kilometers of prospecting licenses located in the Karoo-Kalahari Basin in Central Botswana. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Osborne Park, Australia.

