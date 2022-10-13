Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $150.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GPN. Mizuho dropped their price target on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.41.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.6 %

Global Payments stock opened at $107.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 595.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $163.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,599,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 11,555.1% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after purchasing an additional 923,414 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,882,000 after purchasing an additional 738,458 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,190,000 after purchasing an additional 700,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

