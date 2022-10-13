HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading Down 10.8%

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating) fell 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.63 and last traded at C$4.63. 94,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 407,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.46. The company has a market cap of C$375.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

