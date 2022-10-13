ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.05

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.05 and last traded at $22.62, with a volume of 440199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FORG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.25 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.39.

ForgeRock Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 35.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. ForgeRock’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ForgeRock by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ForgeRock by 1,049.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 485,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

