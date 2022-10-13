5Am Partners Iv, Llc Sells 37,534 Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Stock

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $188,420.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,000 shares in the company, valued at $562,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
5Am Partners Iv, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 10th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 562,466 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $2,300,485.94.
- On Tuesday, September 6th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 26,622 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $146,953.44.
scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.23.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.
SCPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of scPharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.
