Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $58.52

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.52 and last traded at $58.84, with a volume of 36391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.4% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 19,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 709,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,839,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

