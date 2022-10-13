Topgolf Callaway Brands’ (MODG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

MODG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of MODG opened at $18.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $31.39.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.