American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $185.82

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $185.82 and last traded at $186.92, with a volume of 14856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.29.

American Tower Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 96.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 25.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $11,186,000. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 1,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 134,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

