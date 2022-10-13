The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Target Price to $19.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOMD. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:NOMD opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 15.5% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 74,305 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Nomad Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Nomad Foods by 11.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,098,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,798,000 after acquiring an additional 116,991 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.