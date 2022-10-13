Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.01

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 11374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BDN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 760.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

