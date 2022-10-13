Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) a $145.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $103.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $303.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

