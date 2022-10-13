Edward S. Lampert Sells 32,948 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 32,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $320,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,208,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,546,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $372.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.79.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 93.58%. The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 58.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 134.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter worth about $418,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

