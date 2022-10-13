Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GTES. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price target on Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.44.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.57. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,793,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,437,000 after buying an additional 1,270,738 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $13,421,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 71.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,271,000 after buying an additional 800,524 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,446,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 704,400 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 197.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,041,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 691,957 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

