Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) COO Sells $360,000.00 in Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PRGet Rating) COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,187,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,688,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PR opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 4.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $4,557,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $11,505,000.

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

