Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) COO Sells $360,000.00 in Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,187,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,688,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ PR opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 4.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Permian Resources Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $4,557,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $11,505,000.

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

