L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LHX. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $268.55.

LHX opened at $224.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.69. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

