Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Danone (BN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Danone (EPA: BN):

9/28/2022 – Danone was given a new €51.00 ($52.04) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/27/2022 – Danone was given a new €63.00 ($64.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/27/2022 – Danone was given a new €58.00 ($59.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/26/2022 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($71.43) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/15/2022 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($71.43) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Danone Stock Down 0.0 %

BN stock opened at €47.77 ($48.74) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.87. Danone S.A. has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($73.60).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danone SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.