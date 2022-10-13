Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) in the last few weeks:

10/12/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/4/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $75.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/13/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/29/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/21/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/18/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $53.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average of $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.46 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.20%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,391 shares of company stock valued at $811,479 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

