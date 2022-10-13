Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Westlake (WLK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Westlake (NYSE: WLK) recently:

10/12/2022 – Westlake is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Westlake had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $120.00.

10/11/2022 – Westlake had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $112.00 to $105.00.

10/10/2022 – Westlake had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Westlake had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Westlake was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $92.00.

10/4/2022 – Westlake had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $79.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Westlake was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/3/2022 – Westlake had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Westlake had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2022 – Westlake had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2022 – Westlake is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2022 – Westlake was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Westlake was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Westlake Stock Performance

WLK stock opened at $88.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $141.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 18.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 7.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

