Emerson Electric (EMR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

10/12/2022 – Emerson Electric is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $99.00 to $95.00.

10/3/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Emerson Electric was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/17/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have a “mkt perform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $95.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $99.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $77.50 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.27 and its 200-day moving average is $85.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

