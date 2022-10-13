Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $88.37

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $88.37 and last traded at $88.37, with a volume of 617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIGI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 594.4% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,879,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,201 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,807,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 48.1% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,192,000 after acquiring an additional 172,150 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 84.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 198,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after acquiring an additional 90,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 930.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 84,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

See Also

